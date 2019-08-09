Keerthy Suresh Wins Best Actress National Film Award for 'Mahanati'

Keerthy Suresh was declared Best Actress at the 66th National Film Awards for her terrific performance in Telugu film Mahanati. The film, based on the life of actress Savitri, garnered much appreciation and love for Suresh, who brought alive the iconic star with such grace and exuberance.

The film also starred Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan, who essayed the role of late actor Gemini Ganesan. Mahanati follows Savitri’s life from the 1940s to 1980s. Apart from Suresh and Salmaan, Mahanati has other stars like Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Shalini Pandey, Malavika Nair, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad and Mohan Babu in key roles.

The Nag Ashwin directorial received critical acclaim around the world, winning trophies across the different categories.

Meanwhile, Best Actor award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (AndhaDhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike). Best Director award went to Uri director Aditya Dhar. Uri also bagged two other awards—best background music and best sound design.

Here’s the Complete List of Winners

Jury head Rahul Rawail, non feature film jury head A.S. Kanal, Jury head for the best writing Utpal Bhojpuari were present at the National Film Awards 2019 announcement.

Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards would be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

