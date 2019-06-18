Keerthy Suresh Poses in a Bathrobe, Fans Ask Her to Gain Weight
Keerthy Suresh recently shared a picture of herself posing in a bathrobe and her fans aren’t too thrilled about her new lean look.
Image: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh
South-Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is currently in Madrid to shoot some songs for her forthcoming film. She has been updating fans with the latest goings-on by frequently sharing photos of herself on Instagram.
The 26-year-old took to the photo-video sharing app on Saturday to share a picture of herself posing in a bathrobe in the balcony of her hotel room. Though she slays the clicked-right-after-a-good-bath look, her fans aren’t too happy about her all-too-evident weight loss. Several of them shared their disappointment over her new avatar in comments.
One wrote, “Please gain weight again.” Another said, “Y u became so much lean?” A third commented, “U lost ur chubyness.” A fourth wrote, “Missing old u.... Totally .” “We want our old keerthy back
,” said another.
A few even expressed concern. “No words..... And worry too... ,” commented one netizen. Another wrote, “u were more cute wn u were chubby.” “We can't see u like this,” said another.
Notably, Keerthy, who was loved for her fuller figure and naïve charm, has lost considerable weight for an upcoming project. Known for her roles in films like Mahanati and Sarkar, she will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and in an extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan Team Adhered to Curfew Before India Clash: PCB
- Gautam Gambhir Pads Up By Taking Oath as Lok Sabha MP
- Anup Jalota to Co-Host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan? Here’s All You Need to Know
- NASA Just Found Stark Trek's 'Starfleet' Insignia On Surface of Mars
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s