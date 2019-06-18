Take the pledge to vote

Keerthy Suresh Poses in a Bathrobe, Fans Ask Her to Gain Weight

Keerthy Suresh recently shared a picture of herself posing in a bathrobe and her fans aren’t too thrilled about her new lean look.

Updated:June 18, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Keerthy Suresh Poses in a Bathrobe, Fans Ask Her to Gain Weight
Image: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh
South-Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is currently in Madrid to shoot some songs for her forthcoming film. She has been updating fans with the latest goings-on by frequently sharing photos of herself on Instagram.

The 26-year-old took to the photo-video sharing app on Saturday to share a picture of herself posing in a bathrobe in the balcony of her hotel room. Though she slays the clicked-right-after-a-good-bath look, her fans aren’t too happy about her all-too-evident weight loss. Several of them shared their disappointment over her new avatar in comments.

View this post on Instagram

#sunkissedsaturday #Malaga

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on

One wrote, “Please gain weight again.” Another said, “Y u became so much lean?” A third commented, “U lost ur chubyness.” A fourth wrote, “Missing old u.... Totally .” “We want our old keerthy back

,” said another.

A few even expressed concern. “No words..... And worry too... ,” commented one netizen. Another wrote, “u were more cute wn u were chubby.” “We can't see u like this,” said another.

Notably, Keerthy, who was loved for her fuller figure and naïve charm, has lost considerable weight for an upcoming project. Known for her roles in films like Mahanati and Sarkar, she will next be seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and in an extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2.

