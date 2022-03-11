Keerthy Suresh's 'Fun Family Get Together' on Sister Revathy's Birthday. Check Pics

South star Keerthy Suresh is a happy woman, enjoying some quiet time with her family. The actor recently headed out for a family outing on the occasion of her sister Revathy’s birthday.

After spending a quiet evening with her family, she posted on her Instagram handle a series of pictures with her parents and siblings. In the picture, she is all smiles, posing with her family. The actor wore a simple top, which she paired with a long skirt for the family outing. Needless to say, she looks super cute in the pictures.

Keerthy wrote, “This is what happened when 5 of our different work meetings brought us together for a fun family get together. It was extra special since it’s Revu’s birthday. Happy birthday, akkaveee!!." In Tamil, akka means older sister. Both the sisters look super radiant in the pictures.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will star opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a romantic comedy. This is their first project together under the direction of Parasuram.

She will also be seen opposite Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj directorial, which is titled Maamannan. The film is being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

