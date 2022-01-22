Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi to hit Theatres on January 28

Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi starring Keerthy Suresh has finally got an official release date. Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film will hit the theatres on January 28. The news has been shared by BA Raju on Twitter with a poster featuring Keerthy, Aadhi, and Jagapathi Babu.

“Get Ready to Catch Good Luck Sakhi in theatres near you from January 28,” the tweet read.

The makers have postponed the release twice. Good Luck Saakhi was initially announced to hit screens on November 26, then it got postponed to December 10. Touted to be a romantic sports comedy, the film features Aadhi Pinisetty as male lead and Jagapathibabu in a pivotal role. The film, expected to be released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, with dubs in Malayalam, is bankrolled by Sudhir Chandra Padiri and presented by Dil Raju. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Keerthy Suresh will play the role of a shooter in the women-centric sports drama. The storyline revolves around a girl named Sakhi, who is believed to bring bad luck to everyone’s life including her fiancé. As her fiancé met with an accidental death just before their wedding, she begins to train to participate at the national level. The film has been mostly shot in locations of Pune and Hyderabad.

The actress rose to fame with the movie Mahanati. Her performance in the film won her the National Award for Best Actor (female).

On the work front, Keerthy has many projects in her kitty. The actor has Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with Mahesh Babu. The film is directed by Parashuram Petla. Besides, she has Bhola Shankar, wherein will be seen playing the role of the younger sister of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Keerthy will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Mimi. The Hindi version featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role. She played role of a performer who dreams to become an actor. And, to live up to that, she agrees to be a surrogate woman for a foreign couple.

