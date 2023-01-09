Keerthy Suresh's Pics From Thailand Trip Are Viral, And We All Want Early Vacation

Keerthi Suresh is one of the top stars of South films. The actress signed off 2022 with a refreshing vacation in an off-the-beaten-travel location in Thailand. She went to spend her holiday on an isolated island called Koh Samui. The Vaashi actress spent some quality time for a week and chilled out on the beautiful private beaches. She also shared regular updates for her Instagram fam from her Thailand diaries.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh shared a set of new photos on Instagram, showing glimpses of her enjoying the swimming pool and beach. Her photos give serious travel goals to travel bugs. In the first snap, the 30 years old actress is seen enjoying herself in the pool wearing a swimsuit and goggles. In another photo, Suresh is seen basking in the warm and cool climate of the island. She also enjoyed the beautiful sunsets and these pictures are now going viral on social media.

See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Seeing the post, fans showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Keerthy has four projects in her kitty, and they are at various stages of production. She will soon be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s sister in the upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar, the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie, Vedalam, which featured Ajith Kumar and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles.

She has another action drama Telugu movie titled Dasara. It is also reported that Keerthy will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Apart from this, she also has a film titled Siren. However, more updates about these upcoming movies are expected to be announced by the respective makers soon.

