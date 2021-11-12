Keerthy Suresh's Sister Revathi All Set to Join Film Industry, But Not as Actor

Keerthy Suresh is not just one of the leading actors in Tamil and Telugu cinema but also among the highest paid ones. She has acted in more than thirty movies, including several as a child artist. She has acted in Savitri’s biopic ‘Mahanati’, for which she had won a National Award at a young age.

Keerthy comes from a family with a background in cinema. Her father G. Suresh Kumar is a famous Malayalee filmmaker. Her mother, Menaka Sureshkumar, is a famous yesteryear actor, who acted with many leading actors, including Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

Keerthy’s sister Revathi, however, is not going to enter the film world as an actor. Rather, it is reported that she is going to produce a new film for the production company “Kalamandir", which is owned by her father. Famous Malayalam actor, Tovino Thomas, will be playing the lead and Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in the film, which has been titled “Vashi".

Keerthy Suresh co-starred in the recently-released Annatthe with megastar Rajinikanth, and the film is doing great business at the box office, having earned Rs. 202 crores already. The movie, written and directed by Siva, also stars Prakash Raj and Abhimanyu Singh. She has an upcoming film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, titled ‘Sarakaru Vaari Paata’. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for release in April 2022.

