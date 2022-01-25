Keerthy Suresh's Sports Drama Good Luck Sakhi’s Trailer Gets Over 5 Million Views

Actor Keerthy Suresh-starrer sports drama Good Luck Sakhi’s trailer has garnered over 5 million views within 24 hours of its release on YouTube. The trailer suggests that she is portraying a story of a village girl, who accidentally becomes a shooter at national-level games. The film is all set to release on the big screens on January 28. The film, helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, is being bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts.

Good Luck Sakhi has been made simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The trailer features Keerthy as a girl named Sakhi. People of her village call her ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ as they believe that she brings bad omen to them. The trailer also shows how she emerges as a champion shooter bringing fame to her village and parents. It further shows that with her hard work and training, she brings good luck to everyone.

Watch the trailer here:

In the film, actor Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the male lead and Jagapathi Babu is in a crucial role. The trailer ends with lines of the famous song Saare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara, which seems to have resonated well with the audience as the video received over 61,000 likes on Youtube.

Good Luck Sakhi film, co-produced by Shravya Varma and presented by Dil Raju in association with Atluri Narayana Rao, is all set to hit the theatres on January 28.

In April 2022, Keerthy will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead and is helmed by Parasuram. Some media reports also claim that Keerthy will be seen as the female lead opposite Nani in a Telugu film.

In 2021, Keerthy was seen in Kriti Sanon-starrer Hindi film Mimi. The story of the film was based on the life of a surrogate mother, and it was immensely loved by the fans.

Keerthy had won the National Film Award for Best Actress following her role as actress Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati (2018).

