Keerthy Vijay to Replace Farina Azad in Colors Tamil’s Abhi Tailor? What We Know

Colors Tamil TV is gaining ground against Sun TV, Vijay TV, and Zee Tamil. Its shows and serials are also carving space in the hearts of its viewers. The serials Amman 3 and Valli Thirumanam, currently running on Colors Tamil TV, have gotten positive feedback from viewers. Another serial, Abhi Tailor, has joined the list.

Basheer Shaik is directing the series. Reshma Muralidharan, best known for her work in the TV series Poove Poochudava, portrays the female protagonist Abhirami in Abhi Tailor, while her husband Madhan Pandian plays her lover. Reshma and Madhan, who are real-life lovers, make an excellent on-screen couple.

Apart from the lead cast, Farina Azad played a vital role in Abhi Tailor. She appeared as Bhavani, Abhirami’s friend. According to recent reports, the actor has now left the show and Keerthi Vijay will soon take her position. Keerthi is well-known for her role as Pavithra in Vijay TV’s Raja Paarvai.

Farina Azad, however, is best recognised for her role as Dr Venba in the daily soap Bharathi Kannamma. Despite the negative shades, her character was well received by the Tamil telly audience.

During her pregnancy leave, fans and followers were anxious to learn when she would return to the show. After a brief hiatus, the actor resumed filming for Bharathi Kannamma, and fans were overjoyed to see their favourite star back. She did, however, leave the show as it was coming to an end. Farina joined the Abhi Tailor cast in January.

Meanwhile, the serial is being backed by Media Mogul. Abhi Tailor airs Monday to Saturday at 10 p.m. on Colors Tamil. The program was originally set to premiere on May 24, 2021. Its release date was pushed to July 20, 2021. It is available to watch online via the Voot platform.

