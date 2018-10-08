Keira Knightley Slams Kate Middleton for Setting Unrealistic Standards for New Mothers

In an essay titled ‘The Weaker Sex’, which features in writer Scarlett Curtis’ latest collection Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies), Hollywood actor Keira Knightley has called out the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton for propagating unrealistic beauty standards for new mothers.Notably, the 33-year-old actor, known for starring in films like Pride and Prejudice, Never Let Me Go, Begin Again and The Pirates of the Caribbean series, gave birth to her daughter Edie just a day before Kate welcomed her second child, Princess Charlotte, into the world.Slamming Kate, she writes, “We stand and watch the TV screen. She (Kate) was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see.”She adds, “Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”Recalling her experience, she writes, “My vagina split. You (her daughter) came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming. They put you on to me, covered in blood, vernix, your head misshapen from the birth canal. Pulsating, gasping, screaming.”“You latched on to my breast immediately, hungrily, I remember the pain. The mouth clenched tight around my nipple, light sucking on and sucking out,” Knightley adds. “I remember the s—, the vomit, the blood, the stitches. I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex? You are?”