Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. Keith Sequeira who played the role of pilot Captain Mehra in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Is yet not able to digest the colossal success the film has become.

In an interview with IndiaToday.In, Keith Sequeira expressed that Pathaan has successfully created its place in the audience’s heart. While answering the question whether the response has sunk in or not, he answered, “Quite frankly, no and yes! No, because I think it has exceeded everyone’s expectations. Yes, also because it is just the love for the film. Everyone was expecting it. In fact, when I was offered the part, the first thing I thought about was Shah Rukh Khan doing a film after a while and waiting for a superhit. And this is a project to be associated with. It is amazing, but the run that it has had so far is just incredible. Bollywood needed it more than anything else."

Revealing how he got the acting stint in one of the biggest blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Keith recalled, “I didn’t audition. I got a call from Shanoo Sharma ji, who is the head of casting at Yash Raj Films. Her team called me up and said this is the part. As soon as they said it is in Pathaan, which is Shah Rukh’s next film and produced by YRF, I was like you don’t need to say anything. It goes without saying it is a dream for any actor to be a part of a project like that. It is something that you have grown up watching."

Before this weekend comes to an end, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan would inarguably become the highest grossing Hindi film in the country and overseas. While it is expected to overtake Yash’s blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2(Hindi), it still has a task at hand to topple SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2(Hindi) as the film is required to maintain the consistency of the box office trajectory.

Read all the Latest Movies News here