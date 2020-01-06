Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Keith Urban Sports Platform Shoes to Match Wife Nicole Kidman's Height at Golden Globes 2020

Keith Urban's platform shoes caught attention at the Golden Globes red carpet as he walked with wife Nicole Kidman.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Keith Urban Sports Platform Shoes to Match Wife Nicole Kidman's Height at Golden Globes 2020
Keith Urban's platform shoes caught attention at the Golden Globes red carpet as he walked with wife Nicole Kidman.

Country Singer Keith Urban arrived at The Golden Globes held in Los Angeles on Sunday in a pair of lace-up brogues with platform heels. He was accompanied by wife Nicole Kidman, who is well-known for her roles in movies like Moulin Rouge, Days of Thunder and The Others.

It seemed as if Keith probably wore the chunky soles in an attempt to match up with his wife's towering stature. There was a gap of just a few inches between the 52-year-old singer and the Big Little Lies actress, reported Daily Mail.

The couple, who looked dazzling together, posed on the red carpet regardless of Nicole's sky-high stilettos.

Nicole walked in a floor-length red number with a thigh-high split by Atelier Versace. She glammed it up with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, an Omega watch and jewellery by Fred Leighton. Meanwhile, Keith kept it neat in a bespoke suit, which he teamed with a classic pure black tie.

After her divorce from Tom Cruise, Nicole had jokingly stated, "Well, I can wear heels now!" The actress is 5.9 feet tall.

Nicole married Keith in June 2006. The megastar couple, who reside in Australia, are encouraging fans to do anything possible to help those affected by the blazing bushfires and have asserted $500,000 to aid efforts.

"We're just doing our bit because there've been a lot of people stepping in to help," Keith told The Economic Times at the Golden Globes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram