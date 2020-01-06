Keith Urban Sports Platform Shoes to Match Wife Nicole Kidman's Height at Golden Globes 2020

Country Singer Keith Urban arrived at The Golden Globes held in Los Angeles on Sunday in a pair of lace-up brogues with platform heels. He was accompanied by wife Nicole Kidman, who is well-known for her roles in movies like Moulin Rouge, Days of Thunder and The Others.

It seemed as if Keith probably wore the chunky soles in an attempt to match up with his wife's towering stature. There was a gap of just a few inches between the 52-year-old singer and the Big Little Lies actress, reported Daily Mail.

The couple, who looked dazzling together, posed on the red carpet regardless of Nicole's sky-high stilettos.

Nicole walked in a floor-length red number with a thigh-high split by Atelier Versace. She glammed it up with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, an Omega watch and jewellery by Fred Leighton. Meanwhile, Keith kept it neat in a bespoke suit, which he teamed with a classic pure black tie.

After her divorce from Tom Cruise, Nicole had jokingly stated, "Well, I can wear heels now!" The actress is 5.9 feet tall.

Nicole married Keith in June 2006. The megastar couple, who reside in Australia, are encouraging fans to do anything possible to help those affected by the blazing bushfires and have asserted $500,000 to aid efforts.

"We're just doing our bit because there've been a lot of people stepping in to help," Keith told The Economic Times at the Golden Globes.

