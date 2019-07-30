Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kelly McGillis Says She Wasn't Asked to Reprise Her Role in Tom Cruise Starrer Top Gun Maverick

Kelly McGillis, who famously co-starred Tom Cruise in "Top Gun", says she was not approached by the makers for the much-touted sequel.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Kelly McGillis, who famously co-starred Tom Cruise in Top Gun, says she was not approached by the makers for the much-touted sequel. Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will mark the return of Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as well as Val Kilmer, who portrayed his arch-rival Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

McGillis, who essayed the role of civilian instructor and Cruise's love interest, Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, told Entertainment Tonight that she is "old" and "fat" and it would not have been right to play a part which is not "age appropriate".

"I'm old and I'm fat and I look age appropriate for what my age is and that is not what that whole scene is about. To me, I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff," the 62-year-old actor said.

McGillis also ruled out attending any of the promotional tours for the sequel. "You know what, I don't know how to answer that because one, it hasn't happened. Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing, what's going on ... I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea because I don't know where I'll be," she said.

She also revealed that she is yet to watch the trailer of the film.

"Movies are odd things. I don't really keep in touch with anybody. I think I've spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world," McGillis added.

Top Gun: Maverick, also featuring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Helms, is scheduled to be released in June 2020.

