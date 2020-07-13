Kelly Preston Passes Away at 57 Following two-year Battle with Breast Cancer

American actress Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. The Jerry Maguire actress was battling breast cancer for the last two years. She was married to actor John Travolta.

A family representative of Kelly told People magazine that the actress had passed away on Sunday morning (July 12). The statement read: “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer”.

The rep said that the Gotti actress had chosen to stay private on the development of her struggle against cancer. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the family rep added.

The statement concluded by saying, “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time”.

The Twins actress has been married to Travolta since 1991 and is survived by two children - daughter Ella, who is 20 and son Benjamin (9-year-old). Their other son Jett had passed away at the age of 16 in the year 2009.

After grabbing her first major breakthrough in the movie Mischief, Kelly has starred in multiple movies and appeared in minor roles for several TV shows. Her last film was with her husband Travolta in 2018’s Gotti, where she played the role of Victoria Gotti, who was the wife of the mafia don John Gottti.