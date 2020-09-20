Kelvin Harrison Jr Joins Peter Dinklage-led 'Cyrano'

Los Angeles: Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr has boarded the cast of MGM’s upcoming musical drama “Cyrano”. The film is an official adaption of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac” that will see actor Peter Dinklage reprise the titular role he played onstage in 2019.

Harrison, known for movies such as “The Photograph” and “Covers”, joins the cast that also includes actors Haley Bennett, Brian Tyree Henry and Ben Mendelsohn, according to Deadline. British filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the movie from a script by Erica Schmidt, who wrote and directed the 2019 play.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, and Guy Heeley are producing.