Ken Ghosh on Past Fallout with Shahid Kapoor: Now We are Too Old for that Stuff

Shahid Kapoor got his big break in Bollywood with the film Ishq Vishk (2003), which became very popular with its music and college romance storyline. They actor-director pairing collaborated again for films like Fida (2004) and Chance Pe Dance (2010). During the last film’s making, a clash of schedules apparently led to arguments between Shahid and the director.

When asked if the relationship has mended over time, Ghosh told News18, “There are always ups and downs in every relationship… now we are too old for that stuff.” Will there be a collaboration between the two in the future? “Right now there are no plans as such,” he replied.

After directing the popular web series Abhay, Ghosh is back with a film this time for the same OTT platform. Dabbling with terrorism as a subject for the first time, he has directed State of Siege: Temple Attack for ZEE5. While the first season of State of Siege was a series based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, the second one is a film about the Akshardham temple attack of 2002.

“26/11 was a much bigger event in terms of number of terrorists and number of locations, there was Taj and Oberoi and others. There was a lot to tell in terms of the story, because it was a much bigger terrorist event. Akshardham was comparatively smaller. There wasn’t enough material for eight episodes, and it made for a much slicker 90-minute film. This is a better format to engage the audience and tell this story, which is a very important story to be told. While people remember 26/11 and know who Kasab was, I was surprised to know that lot of people had no clue about the Akshardham temple attack. That’s why it’s even more important that a film like this is made,” he said in an interview.

Ghosh has made this film as a tribute to the armed forces that protect and uphold the honour of our country. “I have worked very closely with Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen, who was second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Being the son of a naval officer, I had grown up with stories of World War II and things like that. But meeting him, I learnt so much more about the preparation that goes into become an NSG Commando. It’s a job that saves lives, and protects country. My respect was always high for the people in the armed forces, but for the NSG it went through the roof,” he says.

