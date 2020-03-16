Kendall Jenner Called Out by Italian Influencer for Underestimating Coronavirus

Reality show star and model Kendall Jenner was called out by Italian entrepreneur, model and influencer Chiara Ferragni for underestimating the problem of COVID-19 and spreading the “wrong message” to her huge social media following.

The novel coronavirus has resulted in over 6,000 deaths globally with over 1,69,000 getting infected across the world. Italy and South Korea have been hit the worst after China, from where the COVID-19 originated.

Chiara took to her Instagram account to speak about the pandemic on Thursday, asking celebrities to not downplay the threat that the virus poses. In her Instagram story, she asked people to consider the seriousness of the pandemic.

The Italian blogger then called out Kendall specifically for posting a series of infographics about coronavirus from a site called ‘Information Is Beautiful’. As per the graphics, the majority of cases of coronavirus were said to be “mild” and it added that “the bulk of people recover”.

The infographics do not mention the severity of the disease.

Chiara said it was important to “spread the right messages right away and raise awareness”; she implored everyone to not make the same mistakes as people in Italy did. Kendall has not replied to the issue publicly.

She has been vocal on her social media sites to raise awareness regarding the situation.

It was previously reported that the 32-year-old and her husband, Italian rapper Fedez, had organized a Go Fund Me campaign to help with the crisis, as medical facilities were facing a huge influx of patients.

