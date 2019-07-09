Kendall Jenner Completing Hailey Baldwin's Bottle Cap Challenge While Jet Skiing is Unmissable
The all new Bottle Cap Challenge on social media has taken the internet by storm. It has caught on like wildfire with prominent names from all walks of life joining in to spread the word by challenging others.
Recently, Justin Beiber's wife, Hailey Baldwin passed on the challenge to American model and media personality, Kendall Jenner. The Jenner sister, however, added her own twist to it and knocked the challenge out of the park. On Monday, the 23-year-old, took to Instagram to share a clip of herself untwisting a loosely shut bottle cap without using her hands while riding a jet ski.
In the slow-motion video, Kendall can be seen completing the challenge acing the watercraft in her green bikini and then riding away with a big wide smile.
In the comment section of the post, Kendall made sure to note that the cap was “recovered” and not left floating in the ocean. The model also made sure to inform her fans that the cap was recovered later and no debris was left in the ocean.
Soon after she posted the video, a number of celebrities, including her famous sisters, lined up to praise Kendall. While Kim Kardashian West wrote, "This is so good!" Kylie Jenner commented, "Omg" and Kourtney Kardashian commented, "I'm crying."
Take a look at the video:
People from around the world have been attempting the challenge, with celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer, among others, successfully executing the stunt.
