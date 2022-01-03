Kendall Jenner Shares Glimpse of New Year Weekend with Boyfriend Devin Booker

American model Kendall Jenner started her new year weekend with a warm and cozy vacation. The 26-year-old star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared a photo dump of her weekend on Instagram earlier today. Kendall also shared a picture with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

The Instagram post consisted of eight pictures which captured the mood of Kendall’s first weekend of the year. In the first snap, Kendall was seen holding a bottle of tequila as she posed inside a wooden cabin wearing a Happy New Year headband. The model was seen dressed in a black outfit and a sleeveless sweater with multi-coloured patchwork. In the next picture, Kendall was seen taking a walk at the sprawling green farm wearing red track pants and black jacket.

The model also posed underneath the clear blue skies with a picturesque farmhouse in the background while wearing grey sweatpants and black and white cardigan. Kendall rang in the new year with her boyfriend Devin, as one of the pictures in the latest Instagram post showed. The couple posed for the selfie as they stood next to each other wearing all black outfits. Some more pictures of quaint farms, fireplace, and fine aged wine were shared by the model.

Sharing the photo dump on the social media platform, Kendall added in the caption, “My weekend."

Fans and celebrities complimented Kendall and Devin’s picture the most in the comments. Canadian model Natalie Halcro commented, “the cutest." Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle commented, “awww. the besttttt." American singer and songwriter Harry Hudson wrote, “y’all always doing it right." Hairstylist Irinel de León complimented Kendall and Devin as she wrote, “You two."

Kendall will be reuniting with her famous family members once again for a new show titled The Kardashians on streaming platform Hulu.

