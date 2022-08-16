Kendall Jenner Shares Loving Hug With One Of Her Horses In Adorable Pics; Check Here

Kendall Jenner has been making headlines after she confirmed that her relationship with beau Devin Booker is very much on amid media reports stating they have broken up. Kendall is an avid user of social media and keeps treating her fans to her stunning images and also gives glimpses of her daily life. On Monday, Kendall dropped a series of goofy and snuggly pictures of herself with one of her horses on her Instagram profile.

In the pictures, the 26-year-old supermodel can be seen snuggling a horse. In one of the images, the horse can be seen looking toward the camera while Kendal’s face mostly hidden behind it. In the last photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen hugging the horse.

Kendall sported a white Tee with dark brown pants. She opted for a no make-up look. and pulled her hair into a neat high ponytail. She captioned the series of photos, “Big snuggles.”

According to Daily Mail, Kendall has a passion for horseback riding ever since she was a young girl, and still enjoys spending some quality time at her stable in Bell Canyon.

Reacting to Kendall’s post, celebrity hairstylist and friend Jen Atkin wrote that she will be framing the second picture, “I am framing,” with the hashtag. Businesswoman Yris palmer also dropped an emoji of a heart made by hand. One of the fans commented, “This is the cutest thing ever,” with multiple red hearts. Another one wrote,”Amazing.”

Later on the day, the model added a video of herself shopping for her own tequila brand 818 at a liquor store on her Instagram stories.

The Kardashians star looked pretty in a cream knitted tank top along and white pants.

