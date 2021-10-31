Kendall Jenner Shares Pics with Boyfriend Devin Booker Wishing Him on B'day

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker’s, birthday very special by sharing their pictures on social media from previous outings. Kendall and Devin have been dating for over a year and have managed to keep their relationship very private. Talking to Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, Kendall confirmed she is dating the NBA star, claiming, “He’s my boyfriend".

On social media, Kendall marked her boyfriend’s b’day with special pics featuring the two of them getting cozy with each other. “Happy birthday best friend @dbook," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji, alongside a selfie of herself sticking her tongue out playfully while lying down against Devin on a striped patio lounge chair.

Kendall also shared a photo of Devin smiling, writing @dbook, along with three heart emojis. The NBA star tweeted, “Quarter-century," indicating he is 25 now, same age as Kendall.

Kendall and Devin have been dating for more than a year. Last weekend, she attended his team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Moments after Devin’s team the Phoenix Suns won, Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet victory kiss.

In September, Kendall spoke about Devin on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying the two sometimes play one-on-one basketball together and that she recently cut her hand accidentally as they played a game inside a pool at a friends’ house. She said, “He just took it way too seriously, as did I, by the way," reported eonline.com.

Kendall also said Devin loves her nephews and nieces and that he and her sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, 3, have an “amazing relationship." “She has the biggest crush on him," she said, “and I’m like, jealous, sometimes."

