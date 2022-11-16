Kendall Jenner Spotted Enjoying Ex-Harry Styles’ LA Concert With BFF Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying a night out with her sister Kylie Jenner and BFF Hailey Bieber at her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles’ LA concert. Fans caught the trio enjoying and dancing with their crew on Monday night, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The clip shared by a fan was making rounds on Twitter and it seems the models and beauty mogul were thoroughly enjoying themselves during one of the last two Love on Tour shows in LA.

Kendall wore a print halter top and black pants and was seen dancing to popular tracks Daydreaming and Watermelon Sugar by the former One Direction member. Her younger sister, Kylie was spotted in a black blazer and black top and completed her look with matching sunglasses. Meanwhile, BFF Haily gave major fashion goals in a mesh black top and dark wash jeans.

ELAS DANÇANDO JUNTINHAS! Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner e Hailey Bieber no show de Harry Styles, ontem à noite em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/CykqHjSQEr— Portal Trylie (@tryliebrasil) November 15, 2022

However, the night was not all fun, especially for the singer. According to Entertainment Weekly, Harry suffered an injury to his eye after a fan threw a solid object on the stage. Later it was mentioned that apparently, the object was a skittles candy. The singer was seen visibly squinting in videos captured by fans as he continued performing his hit track Kiwi.

The rumours about Harry dating the Supermodel began in 2013. They were spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood in Styles’ car. However, the duo parted ways soon. Later in 2015, it seemed that the two had rekindled their romance as they were spotted vacationing in Anguilla in the Eastern Caribbean. Once again, they ended their relationship at the end of the year. While Jenner’s older sister Khloe thought the duo was dating when she talked to Entertainment Tonight, neither the E! Reality TV star nor the singer ever confirmed their relationship. Harry is now dating American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, while Kendall is in a relationship with Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker.

