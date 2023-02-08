Kendall Jenner raised the temperature on Tuesday night by sharing a string of steamy videos on Instagram. The supermodel was seen donning brown lingerie and flaunting her toned physique. The star lounged in her room when she decided to record herself in front of a broad mirror. In one clip, Kendall fixes her messy tresses, in another, she stands at what appears to be her bedroom stand, giving all the attention to her bikini-clad figure.

But what stole the limelight was the moment when she decided to go bare in front of the camera. She covered her body with her hands as she teasingly posed for the camera. If the videos are anything to go by, the laptop in the background indicates that the model either was working or binging online content before calling it a day. With the strings of these clips, Kendall Jenner also bid a gentle goodbye to her followers by writing ‘gnight (goodnight)’ in the caption segment. Check out the post here:

As soon as her latest social media update caught the attention of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, they couldn’t control themselves from complimenting the supermodel. Kardashian commented, “Actually perfect,” meanwhile Kylie called her a work of “perfection.” Besides garnering praise from her sisters, Kendall also ended up impressing multiple fans. A user wrote, “Kendall Jenner! You’re perfect inside and out,” one more joined, “Definitely, God is a Woman.” The post has amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application.

Previously, she hit the headlines for slaying in yet another daring tights look for attending the Grammys after party in Los Angeles. She went head-to-toe with Bottega Veneta which came from the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2023 catwalk. She chose a burgundy and cream body-hugging dress which was paired with matching tights. To give it a party twist, Kendall opted for black statement heels, chunky gold hoops, and a Sardine bag.

When it came to her makeup, Jenner kept it simple yet elegant with sleek eyeliner and a dewy complexion. Meanwhile, she left her glossy waves down loose to complete her entire look.

