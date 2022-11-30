Kendasampige Serial: Suhana’s Sister-In-Law Plots To Ruin Her Reputation At Home

The famous Kannada serial Kendasampige premiered on August 22 this year. The show has been very much loved by the audience and has created its unique place in a short time. The plot of the serial, which makes it stand out, narrates the story of a lower-middle-class girl Sumana — who sacrifices her life for the happiness of her siblings. The show also marks the first production venture of Megha Shetty.

The cast of Kendasampige includes Kavya Shaiva, Akash, Sunil Shani, Sunil, Amrutha Rammmoorthi and Padma in pivotal roles. Kavya has been portraying the character of Sumana, who marries Teerthankar Prasad, a corporate employee with dreams of becoming a future MLA.

Now, the serial has come with the latest twist where Sumana’s sister-in-law is planning to throw her out of Tirthankar’s house. Suhana is slowly and gradually winning the hearts of everyone in the house. This made Teertha’s sister-in-law furious and she decided to plot against her. Earlier, she accused Suhana of stealing, but now she is planning something big.

Tirthankar is also trying to win the hearts of the colony people through Sumana. He is showing his positive side among the masses to win their votes for his future political career. Earlier, her mother-in-law Padma did not like Sumana but now she has started liking her. She even gave her a gold chain. Padma changes her views on Sumana when she sees how she takes care of the family and handles all the household chores efficiently.

In the recent episodes, Sumana’s mother-in-law can be seen saying that she judged her wrongly. Sumana has taken responsibility for the house and she can be seen managing it all by herself. Now, Sumana’s father-in-law has also started liking her.

Now, in the coming episodes, the audience will get to see how her sister-in-law will try to ruin her reputation in front of her in-laws. Also, the audiences are waiting to see if Tirtha confesses her love to Sumana or not?

Don’t forget to watch your favourite Kannada show from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm, only on colours.

Read all the Latest Movies News here