Kenya Lifts Ban on Lesbian Movie for One Week, Making it Eligible For Oscars
Rafiki - meaning "Friend" in Swahili - premiered at Cannes, the first Kenyan film to be selected by the prestigious festival, but it was banned at home on the grounds that it promotes homosexuality, a criminal offence under a colonial-era law.
A still from Rafiki
A Kenyan judge temporarily lifted a ban on an acclaimed lesbian movie on Friday, making it eligible to be entered for a Foreign Language Oscar, delighting the filmmakers but angering the censor.
The ruling comes as Kenyan rights activists fight to decriminalise gay sex, something that happened in India this month, raising hopes among gay right proponents in Africa.
