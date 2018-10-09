GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Actor and CPI-M MLA Mukesh Accused of Harassment

When a Twitter user asked her if the person was actor-politician Mukesh, she confirmed it was him.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
Kerala Actor and CPI-M MLA Mukesh Accused of Harassment
Mukesh Kumar was the host of the quiz show.
CPI-M legislator Mukesh, a popular Malayalam actor, was on Tuesday accused by a woman of harassment. He has denied the allegation.

The woman revealed her experience on Twitter, claiming she was 20 years old and was quiz directing Koteeswaran when host Mukesh Kumar telephoned her room multiple times and then had her room changed besides his own.

She said her then boss, Derek O'Brien, spoke to her for an hour and got her out on the next flight. "19 years on, thank you Derek," read the tweet.

When a Twitter user asked her if the person was actor-politician Mukesh, she confirmed it was him.




Mukesh, who won the 2016 Assembly elections for the first time on CPI-M ticket, has said he does not remember such a woman and denied the allegation. "Maybe this could be a conspiracy against me to see I resign as MLA," said Mukesh.

Kollam district Congress President M. Bindukrishna has demanded Mukesh's resignation from the Assembly.

CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the matter must be examined according to the law while P.K. Sreemathy, the Kannur CPI-M Lok Sabha member, said she will react once she finds out more details.
