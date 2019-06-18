Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Had a Special Message for Mohanlal Fans at an Event

During the inauguration of Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at Nemmara, Kerala, people turned up in large numbers. The event was presided by the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and several other dignitaries including actor Mohanlal. The CM, who is famous for his ‘Kadakku Purathu’ (get out) remark made against media back in 2017, was seemingly upset with the fact that the crowd cheered for actor Mohanlal at every mention of his name.

The CM was invited to inaugurate the event and Mohanlal was the guest of honour. A team of Mohanlal fans gathered at the venue garlanded him first and later on, at every mention of his name, could not contain their excitement as they broke into loud cheers each time the superstar's name came up. The fans did not even spare CM uttering the name Mohanlal.

However, as the Chief Minister started his speech, he pointed out that those who make noise are not bothered about the world outside. Mohanlal did not respond to the remark during the event.

He said, as quoted by thehindu.com, "Mohanlal is an actor respected world over. Everyone loves him. I know why you cheer and jeer intermittently. And I know your world is small and it is limited around him."

Business tycoon BR Shetty, who plans to bankroll a big budget movie on Mahabharata had on the occasion confirmed roping in Mohanlal to play the role of Bhima. Similar project that had earlier been planned in association with Jnanpith laureate MT Vasudevan Nair and adman turned filmmaker V.A. Shrikumar Menon got shelved following differences between the screenwriter and director.

