Kerala Distributors’ Body Demands Films to Be Released on OTT After 56 Days

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has demanded to increase the gap between theatrical release and OTT streaming of films. Earlier, the industry bodies had agreed to release the films on OTT platforms after 42 days of the theatrical release. However, now the apex body of film exhibitors in Kerala has demanded to increase this period to 56 days.

In its letter to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, FEUOK and Kerala Theatre Owners Association suggested that the changes should be implemented after the Onam season (August –September). The development comes against the backdrop of a fast falling numbers of audiences at the theatres for Malayalam movies.

The exhibitors’ body claimed that in recent months, all the blockbuster movies in Kerala were non- Malayalam films like KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram and RRR. Malayalam films like Kaduva, Malayankunju and Mahaveeryar failed to fill up the seats in theatres. Thus, comes the need to increase the window period for OTT release of the films, FEUOK demanded.

K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK, said, “Audiences were staying away as they understand that the movies will be available on the OTT platforms soon.’’

He also said that there are a few production houses in the industry that are violating the rules. As per the current agreement, only after 42 days of theatrical release a movie can be released on digital platforms. Vijayakumar said, “We will not cooperate with such companies flouting the agreement.”

“Cinema theatres affiliated to the organisation should stay away from releasing the movies of actors who prefer releasing their movies in the OTT platforms,” said Vijayakumar.

He warned that such illegal works will result in the prohibition of the films in Kerala. He added that actors who prefer OTT releases should not forget that if they are stars and their films are big hits, it is only because of the theatres.

The Kerala Theatre Owners Association claimed that the declining number of audiences at the cinema halls is adversely impacting their business, especially after the pandemic. They have even urged the government to reduce the taxes on movie tickets.

