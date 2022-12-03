Kerala Exhibitors Give Nod to Release of Avatar 2: The Way of Water

Avatar 2: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009 Hollywood science fiction drama, is finally going to be released in Kerala. There was uncertainty over the release of the film in Kerala due to opposition by the theatre owners. In a new development, the industry body of theatre owners has now agreed to screen the movie, both in 3D as well as 2D.

The theatre owners in Kerala were at loggerheads with the distributors of the film over their demand for 60 per cent of the film’s revenue. However, the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) refused to accept the demand and decided to not release Avatar 2 in the state, which had led to disappointment among fans of the fantasy film franchise.

However, now a few reports suggest that the dispute has been resolved and both parties have come to an agreeable revenue-sharing arrangement. The revenue from the first two weeks of the film’s run at the box office will be shared at a ratio of 55 and 45 percent between the distributors and theatre owners, respectively.

According to the FEUOK president, K Vijaykumar, the specifics of the terms and conditions discussed during the negotiations would be made public after the organisation’s general body meeting on December 6. He also confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water is slated to hit the big screen on December 16, after a long gap of 13 years since the release of its first part Avatar. James Cameron returns as director to take the audience deeper into the world of Pandora, with Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Stephen Lang reprising their roles from the original film. Kate Winslet is a new addition to the cast of Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

