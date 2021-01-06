Kerala Film Chamber Against Reopening Cinemas in State Despite Government Permission

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Film Chamber has decided to not open theatres in the state despite the government's approval for the same. The body of Theater owners held a meeting in Kochi on Wednesday and discussed the government's decision to allow theatres to function with 50 percent capacity.

K Vijayakumar, President of Kerala Film Chamber said that it will be difficult for theatre owners to open the cinemas without any proper decision on entertainment tax by the government.

"Opening an industry that was shut for over 10 months has huge expenses, including building tax, fixed electricity charges, and other expenses. The industry cannot be revived without an economic package or assistance from the government," Vijayakumar said.

He added that producers and distributors have decided to not give movies a go in cinema halls until there are relaxations in Entertainment tax and show timings.

Notably, Tamil film 'Master', starring Vijay, is scheduled to hit theatres globally on January 13, coinciding with Pongal celebrations. And, the film body's move could experience a major setback, owing to the actor's massive fan following in the state. Vijay had been very determined to release this movie only in theatres.