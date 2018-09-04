English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AR Rahman Donates Big for Kerala, Makes Announcement on Twitter; See His Post Here
Rahman, who is currently touring the USA, has made a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund.
After performing a song Dont worry Kerala in his US concert, music maestro AR Rahman and his team of artistes contributed Rs 1 crore towards relief work in flood-ravaged state. Rahman and his team of artistes, who are currently touring the USA, have made a donation to the Kerala's Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, working towards the welfare of victims of floods in the state, according to a statement.
Rahman took to Twitter to make the announcement on Sunday, post his performance in Washington. He wrote: “From my artistes and me touring the USA ..to our brothers and sisters of Kerala ! May this small offering help in providing you some relief!” (sic)
Earlier, during his performance in California, Rahman also paid a special tribute to the victims of Kerala floods. Performing his cult song 'Mustafa Mustafa' in a packed Concert, the music director tweaked the lyrics of the song a bit to incorporate 'Don't worry Kerala' into it.
Meanwhile, many celebrities from Mollywood and other film industries have come up with generous contributions to the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund for relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala.
According to the state authorities, the death toll has mounted to 197 and around 36 are missing in Kerala since August 8 due to floods and landslides. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
From my artistes and me touring the USA... To our brothers and sisters of Kerala!— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 2, 2018
May this small offering help in providing you some relief! pic.twitter.com/9tyxtns3gr
