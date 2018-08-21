English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Sushant Singh Rajput Donates Rs 1 Crore for the Relief Work
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput donates Rs 1 crore to the relief fund for the victims of Kerala floods.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come forward to help the victims of Kerala floods. The actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund. He has done it on the request of a fan. He posted a screenshot of his contribution on Instagram. He wrote alongside, “As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66 , what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed. Lots and lots of love. FLY.”
Sushant also said that he would ensure that his contribution reaches to the people in need. Sushant was already a big name on television before making it even bigger with Bollywood projects like Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
He will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Their Stars. Titled Kizie Aur Manny, the film will see debutante Sanjana Sanghi opposite him. It will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra.
He is also working in director Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive in which he will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez.
Many other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan have also come to the help of people affected by one of the worst natural disasters in Kerala in more than nine decades.
