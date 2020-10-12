Kerala Girl Aryananda Babu Bags Title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 at Grand Finale

Aryananda Babu, a girl from Kerala, has defeated her co-participants to become the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 winner. The singing reality show, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik, announced the results on Sunday. Aryananda has bagged a prize of Rs 5 lakh and the coveted trophy, beating Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh in the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 grand finale. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul, who also crooned a song in between the performances.

In the finale episode, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda were special guests. Divya Khosla Kumar and Darshan Raval also joined in for a guest appearance. Apart from the announcement of the winner, the grand finale also had impressive performances by the seven finalists kids. The judges too did not leave any stone unturned to woo the audience with their singing. Judge Javed Ali also paid a special tribute to music maestro AR Rahman.

Teenager Aryananda does not speak Hindi but her singing has made many viewers her fan. In her statement, Aryananda said, “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey has been a great learning experience, and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer.” She also mentioned about all the memories and how she is going to cherish them in the times to come.

The first runner-up Ranita Banerjee won a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while the second runner-up Gurkirat Singh defeated Zaid Ali, Tanishka Sarkar, Gurkirat Singh, Madhav Arora and Saksham Sonawane to earn the position.