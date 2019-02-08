English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Government Sets Aside Rs 3 Crore for Financially Supporting Women Filmmakers
This becomes important after the formation of WCC. Many members who voiced their opinion against gender issues stated that they were not given roles in movies.
Kerala government has set aside Rs 3 crore for financially supporting women film makers. In 2017, after a strong movement, women artists of the Malayalam film industry came forward and spoke about the gender inequality. They also formed WCC (Women in Cinema Collective. Since then the collective has been raising issues faced by women in the industry.
Kerala Finance minister Dr Thomas Issac said, "In the recent days we have seen emergence of women artists' opinion regarding gender issues in the film industry. Their intervention has had a very vocal impact on the industry. In this context we wanted to formulate a scheme for financially supporting women filmmakers. It is essentially going to be a long scheme."
He added that at present Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the scheme and it can be increased if needed. Thomas Issac said, "Any female can apply for this. There will be a peer group review of the proposal. This scheme is like a loan but won't be very high interest rates."
This becomes important after the formation of WCC. Many members who voiced their opinion against gender issues stated that they were not given roles in movies.
WCC was formed after actor Dileep was arrested in connection with the rape and abduction of a Malayalam actress.
