Kerala HC Stays 3-year-old Cheating Case Against Sunny Leone; Details Here

The Kerala High Court has stayed the proceedings against Sunny Leone, her husband, and her manager in a cheating case filed against them three years ago. The single-judge bench of justice Ziyad Rahman admitted the plea of Sunny Leone and stayed all proceedings till the disposal of the petition. The case was filed by a native of Perumbavur in Kochi, M Shiyas. Sunny Leone approached the court to quash the complaint filed by the crime branch.

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber, and their manager Sunil Rajani were questioned twice by the crime branch. In her petition, Sunny agreed that her manager took ₹30 lakh and gave them dates but the event organisers changed the dates several times. She said the event came during her vacation in Kerala for a month in February 2019. But M Shiyas contended a breach of trust and the actor failed to reach the event despite an advance amount.

The complainant, M Shiyas filed the case with the then director general of police Loknath Behra. The trio was booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DGP instructed the crime branch to investigate the matter. During the investigation, Sunny Leone said she was ready to attend the function or return the money but the organisers’ indifferent attitude delayed the procedure.

Earlier, the court led by Justice Ashok Menon granted interim protection from arrest on their applications seeking anticipatory bail.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will work in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon directed by Ramesh Thete next. The project will hit the screen in March 2023. The venture will feature Arjun Rampal, Krushna Abhishek, Digangana Suryavanshi, Nataliya Kozhenova, Shaji Chaudhary, and Govind Namdev. It is one of the highest-budgeted movies at Rs 150 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News here