Kerala Model Shahana Death: Husband Sajjad Taken Into Custody

Young model and budding actress Shahana was found dead at her rented flat in Kerala’s Kozhikode on May 12. Her husband Sajjad has been taken into custody by Kozhikode police.

Sajjad was arrested by the police after Shahana’s parents alleged foul play and suspected murder attempts.

Shahana was celebrating her 21st birthday before she was found dead under mysterious circumstances. She was found hanging from the window railing of her residence in Parambil Bazaar area of Kozhikode town in Kerala.

Shahana’s family, who lives in Kasargod, came to know about her death through a call at around 1 am that day. Her kin has claimed that Shahana would never take the extreme step and that she was murdered. “My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered,” Shahana’s mother told media.

Shahana’s mother also claimed that her daughter was allegedly being tortured by Sajjad. “He used to get drunk and create trouble,” she added. Moreover, her mother alleged that even Sajjad’s parents and sister used to torture Shahana.

Shahana’s mother revealed that due to the continuing trouble she had advised Shahana to move to a separate house.

Sajjad was employed in Qatar and after marriage he was staying with his parents in their ancestral house in Kozhikode. But, as Shahana alleged torture by her in-laws, the pair shifted to a rented house in Parambil Bazar a few weeks ago.

According to Shahana’s mother, Sajjad used to torture her daughter demanding money. “The 25 sovereigns of gold that we gave had been used,” she shared. She alleged that Sajjad would not even let Shahana meet her family or invite them to their house.

According to ACP Sudharshan, the police learned that the duo had a quarrel over some cheque, which Shahana received for her modeling assignment. The officer shared that according to Sajjad’s version, Shahna hanged herself from the window. The police are trying to find out whether her act was enough to cause death.

