Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Kanthan–The Lover of Colour Wins Best Film, Jayasurya is Best Actor

Minister for Cultural Affairs, A. K. Balan announced the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards in Thiruvananthapuram. The prestigious awards are in their 49th year and honour achievements in Malayalam films. A subsequent award distribution ceremony will take place on March 7.Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, directed by Shareef Easa, bagged the top honour of the Best Film award, while filmmaker Shyamaprasad took home Best Director award for his film Oru Njayarazhcha. Actor Jayasurya, who played the title role of a transgender named Marykutty in drama film Njan Marykutty, won the Best Actor award for his riveting performance for both Njan Marykutty and Captain, a biographical sports film. He shared the award with Soubin Shahir, who features in Sudani from Nigeria. Nimisha Sajayan won the Best Actress award for her performance in Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.Sudani from Nigeria won several awards in the 49th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards. Co-writer and director Zakariya Mohammed was given the Best Debut Director award for Sudani from Nigeria. Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery were declared Best Character Actress for their performances in the film. Sudani from Nigeria was also handed the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value award. Joju George won the Best Character Actor award for Joseph.The complete list of awards goes as follows:Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of ColorSecond Best Film – Oru NjayarazhchaBest Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha PayyanBest Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru NjayarazhchaBest Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and JosephBest Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from NigeriaBest Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from NigeriaBest Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from NigeriaBest Child Artist – Male – Master Rithun, Appuvinte SathyanweshanamBest Child Artist – Female – Abani Adi, PanthBest Story – Joy Mathew, UncleBest Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas, "Poomuthole" from JosephBest Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal, "Neer Maathalam" from AamiBest Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, CarbonBest Music Director (score) – Bijibal, AamiBest Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and TheevandiBest Cinematography – KU Mohanan, CarbonBest Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Njan MarykuttyBest Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph, CarbonBest Sound Design – Jayadevan C, CarbonBest Editor – Aravind ManmadanBest Costume Designer – Sameera Saneesh, KammarasambhavamBest Dubbing Artist – Female – Sneha M, LilliBest Dubbing Artist – Male – Shammy Thilakan, OdiyanSpecial Jury award – Madhu AmbatSpecial Jury mention – Santhosh Mandoor (Pani), Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (Chola) and KPAC Leela (Roudram)Screenwriter and director Kumar Shahani was the chairperson of the jury that announced the winners today, The other members of the jury were Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, K G Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Biju Sukumaran, Berny-Ignatius and Navya Nair among others.