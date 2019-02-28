English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Kanthan–The Lover of Colour Wins Best Film, Jayasurya is Best Actor
Kerala State Film Awards honours achievements in Malayalam films every year. The prize distribution ceremony for the 49th edition will be held on March 7.
Image: Sudani From Nigeria/Twitter
Minister for Cultural Affairs, A. K. Balan announced the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards in Thiruvananthapuram. The prestigious awards are in their 49th year and honour achievements in Malayalam films. A subsequent award distribution ceremony will take place on March 7.
Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, directed by Shareef Easa, bagged the top honour of the Best Film award, while filmmaker Shyamaprasad took home Best Director award for his film Oru Njayarazhcha. Actor Jayasurya, who played the title role of a transgender named Marykutty in drama film Njan Marykutty, won the Best Actor award for his riveting performance for both Njan Marykutty and Captain, a biographical sports film. He shared the award with Soubin Shahir, who features in Sudani from Nigeria. Nimisha Sajayan won the Best Actress award for her performance in Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.
Sudani from Nigeria won several awards in the 49th edition of the Kerala State Film Awards. Co-writer and director Zakariya Mohammed was given the Best Debut Director award for Sudani from Nigeria. Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery were declared Best Character Actress for their performances in the film. Sudani from Nigeria was also handed the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value award. Joju George won the Best Character Actor award for Joseph.
The complete list of awards goes as follows:
Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color
Second Best Film – Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)
Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan
Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph
Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria
Best Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Child Artist – Male – Master Rithun, Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam
Best Child Artist – Female – Abani Adi, Panth
Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle
Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas, “Poomuthole” from Joseph
Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal, “Neer Maathalam” from Aami
Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon
Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami
Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi
Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon
Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Njan Marykutty
Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph, Carbon
Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon
Best Editor – Aravind Manmadan
Best Costume Designer – Sameera Saneesh, Kammarasambhavam
Best Dubbing Artist – Female – Sneha M, Lilli
Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan
Special Jury award – Madhu Ambat
Special Jury mention – Santhosh Mandoor (Pani), Sanal Kumar Sasidharan (Chola) and KPAC Leela (Roudram)
Screenwriter and director Kumar Shahani was the chairperson of the jury that announced the winners today, The other members of the jury were Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, K G Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Biju Sukumaran, Berny-Ignatius and Navya Nair among others.
