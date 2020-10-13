Kerala State Film Awards 2020 Winners List: 'Vasanthi' is Best Film, Suraj Venjaramoodu Declared Best Actor

The Kerala State Film Awards 2020 jury has declared winners on October 13. Director Madhu Ambattu led the jury. Other members on the judging panel are Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy.

The Kerala government had announced the Kerala State film awards 2020 jury in March, however, the screening of the film has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The jury was divided into groups to analyse the movies.

A total of 119 movies are in the run for the awards. Some of the noted movies which have made its way to the finals are Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (AD Gireesh), Kumbalangi Nights (Madhu C Narayanan), Jallikattu (Lijo Jose Pellissery), Thelivu (MA Nishad), Jalasamadhi (venu Naair), Gramavrikshathile Kuyil (KP Kumaran), Finals (PR Arun) among others.

According to the reports published by OnManorama.com, movies that have reached finals will be watched collectively by the jury members.

These are the winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2020:

Best Film - Vasanthi

Best Second Film - Kenjira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikettu)

Best Actor - Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi)

Best Actress - Kani Kuruthi (Biriyaani)

Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Supporting Actress - Swasika Vijay (Vasanthi)

Best Composer -Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Screenplay - Shahul Aliyar (Vasanthi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Najeem Arshad

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Madhushree Narayanan

Best Art Director - Jyothish

Best Sync Sound - Madhavan Nair

Best Popular Film - Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Director - Ratheesh Poduval (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Jury Award for Best VFX - Sidharth Priyadarshan (Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham)

Jury Mention - Music director - V Dakshinamoorthy (Shyamaraagam)

Jury Mention - Actor - Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Jury Mention - Actor - Anna Ben (Helen)

Jury Mention - Actor - Priyamvada Krishnan (Thottappan)

Last year, Kerala State Award for Best Film was won by Kanthan: The Lover of Color, while Oru Njayarazhcha was the first runner up. The best actor award was bagged by Jayasurya for Captain and Njan Marykutty and Soubin Shahir for Sudani from Nigeria.

Kerala State Awards 2019 in other categories are mentioned below.

Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan

Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph

Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Child Artist (Male) - Master Rithun, Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Abani Adi, Panth

Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle

Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj for Carbon

Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas for “Poomuthole” from Joseph

Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal for “Neer Maathalam” from Aami

Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami

Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi