Kerala State Film Awards 2020 Winners List: 'Vasanthi' is Best Film, Suraj Venjaramoodu Declared Best Actor
'Vasanthi' poster (L), Suraj Venjaramoodu
The Kerala government had announced the Kerala State film awards 2020 jury in March. However, the screening of the films has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kerala State Film Awards 2020 jury has declared winners on October 13. Director Madhu Ambattu led the jury. Other members on the judging panel are Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy.
A total of 119 movies are in the run for the awards. Some of the noted movies which have made its way to the finals are Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (AD Gireesh), Kumbalangi Nights (Madhu C Narayanan), Jallikattu (Lijo Jose Pellissery), Thelivu (MA Nishad), Jalasamadhi (venu Naair), Gramavrikshathile Kuyil (KP Kumaran), Finals (PR Arun) among others.
According to the reports published by OnManorama.com, movies that have reached finals will be watched collectively by the jury members.
These are the winners of Kerala State Film Awards 2020:
Best Film - Vasanthi
Best Second Film - Kenjira
Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikettu)
Best Actor - Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi)
Best Actress - Kani Kuruthi (Biriyaani)
Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Supporting Actress - Swasika Vijay (Vasanthi)
Best Composer -Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)
Best Screenplay - Shahul Aliyar (Vasanthi)
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Najeem Arshad
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Madhushree Narayanan
Best Art Director - Jyothish
Best Sync Sound - Madhavan Nair
Best Popular Film - Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant Director - Ratheesh Poduval (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)
Jury Award for Best VFX - Sidharth Priyadarshan (Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham)
Jury Mention - Music director - V Dakshinamoorthy (Shyamaraagam)
Jury Mention - Actor - Nivin Pauly (Moothon)
Jury Mention - Actor - Anna Ben (Helen)
Jury Mention - Actor - Priyamvada Krishnan (Thottappan)
Last year, Kerala State Award for Best Film was won by Kanthan: The Lover of Color, while Oru Njayarazhcha was the first runner up. The best actor award was bagged by Jayasurya for Captain and Njan Marykutty and Soubin Shahir for Sudani from Nigeria.
Kerala State Awards 2019 in other categories are mentioned below.
Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan
Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph
Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Child Artist (Male) - Master Rithun, Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Abani Adi, Panth
Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle
Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj for Carbon
Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas for “Poomuthole” from Joseph
Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal for “Neer Maathalam” from Aami
Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami
Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi