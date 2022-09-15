Kerala’s Royal Family of Pandalam Visits Unni Mukundan-Starrer Malikappuram's Set

Kerala’s royal family of Pandalam has visited the set of the upcoming film Malikappuram. During their visit, the royal family interacted with director Vishnu Sasi Shankar and lead actor Unni Mukundan. They also met up with the child artists from the film.

After their brief meetup, the royal family told Manorama News that they were highly impressed by the title of the movie and the character of Ayyappa Swamy. They also extended their support to Malikappuram and expressed that they’ll be ready to lend necessary help to the makers, if and when needed. Later, the royal family briefed the media about the conversation that they had with the cast and crew of Malikappuram. The event was covered by the news portal and Unni Mukundan shared the link to the video on his Instagram Stories.

Malikappuram recently went on the floors after its Mahurat Pooja took place at the Erumely Sree Dharmasastha Temple. Sharing a title poster, along with a picture with the crew, Unni Mukundan wrote, “My new movie ‘Malikappuram’ has started today. It is a big dream of Mallusingh’s producer and elder brother Anto Chettan, Venu Chettan who produced Mamangam is also its production partner. I was able to be a part of the film because of the blessings of Ayyappa Swamy.”

Malikappuram features an ensemble cast, including Saiju Kurup, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Ramesh Pisharody, Sampath Ram, Devanandha and Sreepath in prominent roles. Director Vishnu Sasi Shankar will also helm the editing of this upcoming Malayalam film. Its script has been written by Abhilash Pillai. The makers have roped in Vishnu Narayanan and Ranjin Raj for Malikappuram’s cinematography and background score respectively

In other news, Unni Mukundan is basking in praise for his political drama, Meppadiyan. The movie, directed by Vishnu Mohan, minted Rs 2.4 crores at the box office. In addition to Malikappuram, Unni has a couple of other projects in the pipeline, including Yashoda with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vishnu Mohan’s Pappa and the much-awaited Shefeekkinte Santhosham.

