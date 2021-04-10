Kerry Washington Under Fire for Tweeting 'DMX and Prince Philip Chatting Together at Pearly Gates'

Kerry Washington has faced massive backlash for a tweet about the deaths of Prince Philip and rapper DMX. Following the news of both the death of the British royal and the hip-hop icon on Friday, the 44-year-old actress posted a thought on Twitter that resulted in a huge stir on social media.

In her tweet that she later deleted, Kerry wrote, “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip [sic] are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace."

The Scandal star might have tweeted to express her condolence and solidarity, netizens found it tone-deaf and cringe-worthy. Many objected to the comparison between Prince Philip and the American rapper. “The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place… now miss washington please…” writer Hunter Harris tweeted.

“Your worst tweet i fear," another response read. “Should’ve kept this one in the drafts," replied another user. “DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places… don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen," said another.

your worst tweet i fear— MANDY DAY (@evermoresivy) April 9, 2021

Now we all know they’re not even remotely in the same line. One of them slid down @LilNasX pole to hell and it wasn’t DMX pic.twitter.com/rralx3Kue0— Moderna Shawty (@Fentylibraheaux) April 9, 2021

DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places 💀 don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen— Ki (@wintersoldiet) April 9, 2021

DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father of Prince Charles, died on Friday at Windsor Castle in England. He was 99.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here