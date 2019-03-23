English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kesari: Will Akshay Kumar's Film Surpass Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal's Opening Weekend Collection?
Akshay Kumar's period war film Kesari, based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi had hit the screens on the eve of Holi is banking the festive season and the extended to the fullest.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Akshay Kumar's period war film Kesari, based on the true events of the Battle of Saragarhi had hit the screens on the eve of Holi is banking the festive season and the extended to the fullest. Raking in close to 40 crores, the film is aiming to reach the number one spot at box office opening weekend.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that over the weekend, the film will surpass Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and multi starrer Total Dhamaal. He tweeted, "#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr]." (sic)
He also predicts that day three and four will be strong for the film at the box office. "#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz," he wrote in another tweet.
Talking about the film, Anurag Singh's directorial follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who fought on the side of Britishers, stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi, a pivotal post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart.
Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about Kesari, "What works is the bond between the men, especially Singh’s empathy for the youngest soldier, a 19-year-old who freezes when he faces armed conflict for the first time. There is an overall sincerity in the enterprise and some genuine skill on display. The camerawork is particularly impressive."
Follow @news18movies for more
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that over the weekend, the film will surpass Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and multi starrer Total Dhamaal. He tweeted, "#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr]." (sic)
#Kesari aims at No. 1 spot as far as *opening weekend* is concerned... Trending better than #GullyBoy and #TotalDhamaal... Will surpass *extended weekend* [Thu-Sun] of #GullyBoy [₹ 72.45 cr] as well as *traditional weekend* [Fri-Sun] of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019
He also predicts that day three and four will be strong for the film at the box office. "#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz," he wrote in another tweet.
#Kesari is solid on Day 2... Decline on a working day - after a holiday - is common, but the decline is less this time... Will score big numbers on Day 3 and 4... Is chasing a huge total in its *extended weekend*... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.70 cr. Total: ₹ 37.76 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2019
Talking about the film, Anurag Singh's directorial follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who fought on the side of Britishers, stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi, a pivotal post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart.
Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about Kesari, "What works is the bond between the men, especially Singh’s empathy for the youngest soldier, a 19-year-old who freezes when he faces armed conflict for the first time. There is an overall sincerity in the enterprise and some genuine skill on display. The camerawork is particularly impressive."
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Attacked and Harassed by 14 Drunken Men on Holi
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results