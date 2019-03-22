English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kesari: Akshay Kumar's War Saga is the Biggest Box Office Opener of 2019
According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Kesari' has emerged as the biggest box-office opener of 2019, raking in Rs 21.50-cr on the first day of its release.
Akshay Kumar leading the group of Sikhs in uniforms, ready to rip apart the opponents.
Loading...
Kesari, Akshay Kumar's period war film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, released on the eve of Holi is banking the festival season and extended weekend to the fullest. The Anurag Singh directorial follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who fought on the side of Britishers, stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi, a pivotal post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart.
Like other recent films of Akshay Kumar, Kesari has started strong at the box-office window, clinching the top spot as the biggest opener of 2019, reportedly. It is also Akshay's second biggest opening film after Gold (says Taran Adarsh). The theatre receipts of Kesari have been bolstered by positive reviews from the critics, who are praising it for strong performances, cinematography and slick action sequences. Kesari has opened on a total of 4,200 screens (3,600 domestic and 600 overseas), informs film critic and trade analyst, Taran.
Giving an insight of Day 1 collections Taran tweeted, "#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on fire;... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz." (sic)
Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about Kesari, "What works is the bond between the men, especially Singh’s empathy for the youngest soldier, a 19-year-old who freezes when he faces armed conflict for the first time. There is an overall sincerity in the enterprise, and some genuine skill on display. The camerawork is particularly impressive."
Kesari is expected to do really well over the weekend since there is not much competition from major films. Only Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is opposing Kesari's victory run at the box office as of now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Like other recent films of Akshay Kumar, Kesari has started strong at the box-office window, clinching the top spot as the biggest opener of 2019, reportedly. It is also Akshay's second biggest opening film after Gold (says Taran Adarsh). The theatre receipts of Kesari have been bolstered by positive reviews from the critics, who are praising it for strong performances, cinematography and slick action sequences. Kesari has opened on a total of 4,200 screens (3,600 domestic and 600 overseas), informs film critic and trade analyst, Taran.
Giving an insight of Day 1 collections Taran tweeted, "#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on fire;... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz." (sic)
#Kesari roars... Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Emerges the biggest opener of 2019 [so far]... After limited shows in morning/noon [#Holi festivities], the biz witnessed massive growth from 3 pm/4 pm onwards... Evening shows saw terrific occupancy... Thu ₹ 21.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019
Top *Opening Day* biz - 2019...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019
1. #Kesari ₹ 21.50 cr [Thu]
2. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]
3. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr
4. #CaptainMarvel ₹ 13.01 cr
Note: ₹ 10 cr+ openers.
India biz.#Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s second biggest opener, after #Gold [₹ 25.25 cr; #IndependenceDay].
Film critic Rajeev Masand wrote about Kesari, "What works is the bond between the men, especially Singh’s empathy for the youngest soldier, a 19-year-old who freezes when he faces armed conflict for the first time. There is an overall sincerity in the enterprise, and some genuine skill on display. The camerawork is particularly impressive."
Kesari is expected to do really well over the weekend since there is not much competition from major films. Only Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is opposing Kesari's victory run at the box office as of now.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coolie No 1 Remake: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan to Pair up for David Dhawan's Film
- Kesari: Akshay Kumar's War Saga is the Biggest Box Office Opener of 2019
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playing The Battle Royale Game
- Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results