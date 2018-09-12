Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics

On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!

Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent success Gold, has unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Kesari, based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi. The poster release date marks the Saragarhi Day, celebrated in honour of the sacrifices made by 21 Sikh soldiers while fighting an army of over 10,000 Afghans on 12 September, 1897.Sharing the posters on his official Twitter account, Akshay wrote, "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! 'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)Parineeti Chopra, who is the female lead of Kesari, too, shared the posters and wrote: "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Earlier, the actor had shared a picture of him enjoying with a group of children of Afghanistan from the set of Kesari.Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”