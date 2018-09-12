English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics
Kesari is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Akshay Kumar
Loading...
Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent success Gold, has unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Kesari, based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi. The poster release date marks the Saragarhi Day, celebrated in honour of the sacrifices made by 21 Sikh soldiers while fighting an army of over 10,000 Afghans on 12 September, 1897.
Sharing the posters on his official Twitter account, Akshay wrote, "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! 'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)
Parineeti Chopra, who is the female lead of Kesari, too, shared the posters and wrote: "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!
'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)
Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Earlier, the actor had shared a picture of him enjoying with a group of children of Afghanistan from the set of Kesari.
Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Sharing the posters on his official Twitter account, Akshay wrote, "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! 'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)
On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018
“Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” pic.twitter.com/3ATnT55889
Parineeti Chopra, who is the female lead of Kesari, too, shared the posters and wrote: "On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!
'Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.'" (sic)
On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 12, 2018
“Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” pic.twitter.com/YGaadEBsdi
Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Earlier, the actor had shared a picture of him enjoying with a group of children of Afghanistan from the set of Kesari.
Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Apple Launch Event: Timings And How to Watch Live
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- With iPhone Still Setting Usability Benchmarks, Apple May Build on the Legacy in Today's Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...