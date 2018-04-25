English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kesari: Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Sets of Akshay Kumar Starrer
The film is a war drama inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.
Image: Twitter/Akshay Kumar
A massive fire broke out on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period film Kesari at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Tuesday. No casualty was reported, a Satara Police control room official told PTI.
The Police said a war sequence was being shot when the incident happened, adding the shoot had a scene depicting a bomb explosion and apparently some embers fell on set material in the vicinity.
The film is being shot at Pimpode Budruk village in Wai teshsil, around 30 km from Satara.
The film’s unit has been shooting there for the climax and final portions of the film with Akshay, who had left the spot for the day after completing the shoot, police said. The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.
There has been no word so far from either Akshay or the makers of the film about the incident.
The film is a war drama inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is being directed by Anurag Singh.
