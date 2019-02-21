English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kesari Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Ready for the Battle of Saragarhi
Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh, has Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on March 21.
Image: Twitter
The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much awaited Kesari is out. It is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikhs fought fearlessly against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The film has Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar.
Akshay is inspiring as the fearless Havildar Ishar Singh. The actor tweeted the trailer on Thursday morning.
Earlier this month, the teaser of the film was released in two parts. Sharing the first part of the teaser on social media, Akshay had written, "It’s an UNBELIEVABLE TRUE STORY. Presenting the first one from the #GlimpseaOfKesari."
The teaser got positive reactions from fans. While one of them wrote, "#kesari gonna rule & will rewrite history of Indian Cinema." several others expressed their excitement about the film.
Akshay has teamed up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, being directed by Anurag Singh. Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration among three of Bollywood biggies, Salman Khan, Akshay and Karan, went on floors in January without the Sultan star.
Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, “I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.
Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has films like Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 in his kitty, while Parineeti will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi.
