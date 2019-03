Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office

After becoming the biggest box office opener of 2019, surpassing the likes of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and Amitabh Bachchan's Badla, Kesari is roaring high at the box office. Released on the occasion of Holi, expecting to bank in on the extended weekend and festive spree, Akshay Kumar's period war drama has collected a total of Rs. 78-79 crore net at the theatre window, reports Box Office India.The report also states that Kesari's momentous run is bolstered by great reception in mass circuits like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, East Punjab and South India (Kerala and Tamil Nadu). After the sluggish performance of Badla and Captain Marvel, the Anurag Singh directorial is expected to continue its dream run at the box office in the coming week.Led by Akshay, who essays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, Kesari follows the real-life story of 21 braveheart Sikh soldiers, who while fighting on the side of Britishers, stood their ground against an army of 21,000 strong Afghan invaders to protect the fort of Saragarhi, a pivotal post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart. Kesari had opened on a total of 4,200 screens (3,600 domestic and 600 overseas), informed film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.Backed by positive reviews from the critics, who are praising it for strong performances, cinematography and slick action sequences, Kesari is expected to do well over the week since there is not much competition from any other major films. Theatrically, only Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is opposing Kesari's victory run at the box office as of now. The film's performance may also be opposed by the Indian Premier League.Follow @News18Movies for more