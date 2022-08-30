The most talked about Bollywood movie in recent times is the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Stellar actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna among others are part of this larger-than-life film. Since the announcement of its release, it has been in the news for some or other reason, but something which created quite a buzz was the first song they released – Kesariya.

Kesariya, which is now topping Spotify charts, was trolled because of the incorporation of an English phrase “Love Storiyan” in a Hindi song, which sounded out of sync to many. Himonshu Parikh, the music producer of this beautiful song, said in an interview, “I feel if a song is that popular, you can’t expect people to only like it – there will be criticism as well. When it reaches such a place it will be discussed and dissected by everyone. I don’t mind the ‘Love Storiyan’ lyrics, Amitabh Bhattacharya is a brilliant lyricist and it is a conscious decision to use that word.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

There were several versions of the song on social media where people substituted the “Love Storiyan” part with Hindi phrases that could sound better. Many well-known music influencers on Instagram followed this trend. On this, Himonshu said, “Amitabh Bhattacharya is a brilliant lyricist and it was a conscious decision to use the phrase. I feel it became a hot topic and in turn, helped the song to get more popular. I believe in leaving it to the experts. Pritam sir and Amitabh Sir, they know what they’re doing.”

Himonshu, a well-known musician in the Indian Indie music circuit, gained popularity through his band, The Yellow Diary, which started in 2015. When asked about how Kesariya happened and his experience throughout the process, he said, “Kesariya is so special, a few years back I did a song for a film, and that’s how Pritam Sir discovered my work. His manager checked out The Yellow Diary and he was very fond of the production, they sent Kesariya to me and told me to give it my vibe. It was a very liberating experience working with him because he is super open to listening to what you have to offer. I did the track and he loved it. He didn’t change much and said it works and the rest is history. The magical vocals came in and made it what it is. Working with Pritam sir was a charm.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here