After much anticipation and a long wait – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love anthem ‘Kesariya’ is finally out! The romantic number that has kept the country hooked with its magical notes sees the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Kesariya has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi.

Check out the song here:

The song Kesariya is special for many reasons, as it is the first song from the film that will see Alia and Ranbir romancing each other and it was close to the date of Ralia’s wedding that Ayan released the teaser of the song. The teaser featured Ranbir and Alia romancing on the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and it left their fans rooting for them. The chemistry between the couple was endearing and that is what won the hearts of the fans. Clubbed with music by Pritam and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and what the audience got was a soulful melody from Brahmastra makers.

Talking about the song which has garnered immense popularity with just a teaser, actor Ranbir Kapoor says, “The freshness of the song has resonated with the audience really well. I would like to thank the entire team for creating a song that has touched countless hearts and I am sure the audience will cherish the warm experience of the full song.”

Actress Alia Bhatt adds, “For me, Kesariya is a feeling that one experiences when they are happy and content with something. It was the first glimpse from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and it holds a special place for me and the entire crew. The song draws me in whenever I listen to it, and I’m sure that the song will touch the hearts of the audience.”

Director Ayan Mukerji says, “Working with Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the entire team on Kesariya has been a momentous experience. Pritam Da always manages to save the best for me since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I am personally very excited about all the versions – Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, Sanjith Hegde and Hesham Abdul Wahab have rendered it so beautifully and soulfully which shows across all versions,” Ayan further adds, “We all love the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in the song, which hints at the strong bond they share. Fans all around the world have celebrated Ranbir-Alia’s love through the teaser, and I am very sure, the full track will surpass everyone’s expectations.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds, “The song has so many layers of emotions that it was a real treat to compose. When the teaser went viral, I, Arijit, and Amitabh knew this was something memorable! The entire song is out now, and I hope that it reaches everyone’s top playlists.”

Singer Arijit Singh speaks on singing the track, “Kesariya marks an important milestone as a romantic song in the Indian Film Industry. Pritam da’s tunes and Amitabh’s lyrics have been ethereal to begin with. I just did my part and I see Ranbir and Alia create absolute magic with the song on screen. Kesariya will stay in people’s hearts for sure.”

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. The film recently added yet another prestigious feather to its cap.

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, to its global theatrical release slate. This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. This means the film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September.

The film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.The film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.