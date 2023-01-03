Ketaki Chitale Trolled For Posing With Liquor Glass, Read Her Sassy Response

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale lands herself in a controversy now and then due to her extremely outspoken and bold nature. Much of her actions and statements infuriate fans and she is subject to online trolling as well as verbal abuse. Ketaki was also arrested last year after she made some inappropriate comments on the appearance of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar. She has now become the target of trolls again after she posted a photo of herself drinking alcohol on the occasion of New year’s eve.

Ketaki shared a video on her social media handle in which a glass of liquor is seen in her hand. Keti is seen wishing everyone a happy new year with a glass in her hand. She has captioned the post, starting with an extract from the Holy Bible. She wrote, “Father forgive them all. Because they don’t know what they are doing. I am a staunch Sanatan Hindu but that doesn’t mean everything else is 100% wrong.” She also captioned that she forgives all trolls, who she probably foresaw would attack her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketaki Chitale (@epilepsy_warrior_queen)

Ketaki was right as she was trolled for drinking liquor, however, she gave a befitting reply to one of her trolls. When one troll accused her of preaching about not following English traditions but having alcohol anyways, she replied by saying, “When did I say don’t follow English tradition? There is alcohol in Sanatan Dharma. Even our gods drink alcohol. Kali Mata has an offering of alcohol. Also in some temples of some Shankara, alcohol is offered Learn your own culture”.

Ketaki is no stranger when it comes to being on the radar of haters. Back in 2019, she faced backlash for making a video, talking about epilepsy in Hindi instead of Marathi.

