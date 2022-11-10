Ketika Sharma Looks Breathtaking In Her Red Lehenga; Check Pics

South actress Ketika Sharma often makes headlines for her movies as well as her sartorial choices. Though her recent film Rana Ranga Vaibhavanga didn’t do well at the box office, she didn’t let her oomph factor suffer.

Recently, the diva posted a few pictures on Instagram and broke the internet. She was seen in a completely red outfit. She wore a hot red lehenga with a matching blouse and a dupatta. For makeup, she went for a neutral look that included brown shimmery eyes and brown lips. Again for jewellery, she went with minimal ones that had a diamond mang tika and a matching ring.

The comments section has been flooded with so much love and compliments. One of them said, “I fell in love a long time ago with you. I hope you have all the happiness in the world.” Another wrote, “Red is your colour, but then again you look at everything.” One more said, “Sky is blue, I am stuck like glue.”

Ketika Sharma has become a sensation and fans are adoring her. She was recently discovered, and many people were drawn to her beauty and amazing figure. Despite only appearing in two films, she has already piqued the interest of many people.

Ketika Sharma’s Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is billed as a love drama with youthful elements. The film stars Vaishnav Tej. Helmed by Gireeshayya, SVCC, the production company is bankrolling the film.

