Ketika Sharma Looks Hot In a Black Shimmery Dress, Fans Drop Heart Emojis

Ketika Sharma is currently in the headlines for her upcoming movie Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Meanwhile, the actress shared a photo on social media that set the internet on fire. In the pictures, she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black shimmery dress. She opted for a no makeup look with a red shade and paired the outfit with simple silver hoop earrings.

She is also seen sitting in a restaurant while posing for the camera. Sharing the photos Ketika wrote, “Candles and evenings.” Seeing this, netizens started commenting. One of them wrote, “Stunning”, while another said, “Of Course I am dead”. And many of them also showered red heart emojis in the comment section. Overall the post received 113,416 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)



This is not the first time the actress has surprised her fans. On July 7, Ketik shared another set of pictures. In the photos, she is seen in a sleeves grey crop top which she paired with denim. She kept her wavey traces open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photo the actress wrote, “ Find your fire.” The post was flooded with comments and garnered 207,444 likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ketika (@ketikasharma)



On the work front, Ketika is popular for her Dubmash videos. The actress works in Telugu films. She made her acting debut in Tollywood through Puri Jagan’s production banner movie Romantic and even before her debut film hit the big screen, she bagged a movie with Naga Shourya’s Lakshya. Romantic was a Telugu language romantic film directed by Anil Paduri. The movie featured Akash Puri and Ramaya Krishna in pivotal roles.

But soon Ketika will be seen on screen in the upcoming movie Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, written and directed by Gireesaaya. The movie also stars Vaishnav Tej Naveen Chandra and Mohammad Ali. It will hit the theatres on September 2.

If reports are to be believed, the actress has two other films in the pipeline. One with Sai Dharam Tej is the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham and the other with Pawan Kalyan.

